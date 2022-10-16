Indications that Shire city in Tigray no more in the hands of TPLF

Ethiopian forces are said to be advancing to Mekelle after capturing Shire city in the Tigray region but government did not confirm or deny

Partial view of Shire City in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been suffering military defeats in the past few weeks. There are now indications that Shire Inda Selassie is in the hands of allied Ethiopian forces.

René Lefort, a French journalist who is believed to be a close confidant of the TPLF, like the Dutch journalist Alex de Waal, wrote the fall of Shire is “imminent.” He linked the loss of the TPLF to a lack of munitions and made predictions of the fall of Mekelle too.

He said :

“Converging reports indicate that the capture of Shire by the coalition is imminent. The TDF would then no longer have the military capacity to prevent it from eventually reaching Mekele, essentially due to lack of munition. 1/2”

The Ethiopian Government made no disclosures about the state of the war in the Northern part of Ethiopia after the TPLF launched its third round of attack on the Ethiopian Defense Force in August this year.

The United States, a country that is believed to have been supporting the TPLF, does not seem to believe that the TPLF is the cause of the war in Northern Ethiopia.

On Friday, the United States State Department issued a statement in which it painted the TPLF as partially responsible for the war but it was specifically making a reference to the third round of the war. For the United States, TPLF action was the only “contributing” factor.

It said, “The fighting since the August 24 operation by the Tigrayan Defense Forces near Kobo in the Amhara Region contributed to the return to hostilities, which greatly increases the risk of atrocities and further human rights abuses.”

The expression “Tigray Defense Force” is not acceptable to the government of Ethiopia too. The TPLF was designated, along with the radical ethnic Oromo Nationalist group OLF-Shane, as a “terrorist organization.

The United States has been pushing for a ceasefire soon after the TPLF forces lost battle after battle since August 2022.

Anthony Binkensaid “We call on the governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea to cease their joint offensive and on Tigrayan authorities to cease provocative actions. The U.S. supports the @_AfricanUnion-led talks. It is time for the government of Ethiopia and Tigray regional authorities to pursue peace. “

The fighting since the August 24 operation by the Tigrayan Defense Forces near Kobo in the Amhara Region contributed to the return to hostilities, which greatly increased the risk of atrocities and further human rights abuses.

Ethiopians have been calling for the complete surrender of TPLF and for the organization to be disarmed in the interest of peace in the country and the horn of Africa.

Hashtagged campaigns like #DisarmTPLF and #TPLFisTheCause has been trending on social media for over a year now.

