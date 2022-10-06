UNMISS Force Commander appreciates Ethiopian peacekeeper’s unwavering support for peace in South Sudan

UNMISS commander making speech ( source : MFAE)

Force Commander of the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, Lt. Gen. Mohan Subramanian, cherished the Ethiopian peacekeeping troops’ endurance and determination in achieving their mission in a very challenging condition.

The Force Commander mentioned this during the prestigious UN medal award ceremony of the Ethiopian Battalion 3 peacekeeping troops in Yambio, Western Equatoria State. It is one of the three Ethiopian peacekeeping battalions deployed in South Sudan.

Recalling Ethiopia’s long-standing commitment to peacekeeping operations since the early 1950s, the Force Commander further testified to the countries’ consistent commitment to collective security.

He also appreciated the battalions’ courageous effort in reversing the conflict in Tambura County last year. He said the prompt intervention saved many thousands of lives.

On his part, Ambassador Nebil Mahdi evoked Ethiopia’s relentless contribution to global peace by mentioning the country’s longstanding commitment to global peace and security.

Recalling Ethiopia’s active role in spearheading the mediation effort on the diplomatic front, which culminated in the signing of the 2018 peace agreement in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Nebil underscored the role of the peacekeeping mission as another venture in creating a conducive environment for a sustainable peace in the country. He also emphasized Ethiopia’s continued commitment to lasting peace in South Sudan.

The ambassador congratulated and commended the troops for sustaining the professional ethics, perseverance, and discipline, which he mentioned as the peculiarity of the Ethiopian Army.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Nebil and his delegation also traveled to Tambura County to encourage the Ethiopian contingent that was deployed last summer to calm the conflict situation in the area.

