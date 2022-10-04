Ethio-Djibouti railway line security challenges 

borkena
Ethio-Djibouti railway line, a $500 million dollar share company based on a report from state media, has been struggling with security challenges both on passengers and cargo trains.
There were as many as 533 security incidents just in one year – and this was revealed in the state media. The entity that is causing the security problem is left murky.
Abdi Zenebe, the executive director, highlighted that the railway line is contributing immensely to Ethiopia’s economy. The cargo service was essential for much of the coffee that Ethiopia exported.
The nature of the security challenges is unspecified. But Mr. Abdi sees that resolving the problem is the responsibility of several stakeholders.
