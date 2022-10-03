Getachew Reda’s interview after the loss of Kobo

borkena

Video shared below is Getachew Reda, TPLF spokesperson, interview with Tigray TV after TPLF’s forces were dislodged from Kobo area.

The TPLF made claims that it abandoned Kobo on its own for a military strategy to better resist that it called the invading army.

The Ethiopian government did not remark on the latest development in Kobo.



Watch what Getachew has to say this time around.

Video : embedded from Tigray TV

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

–

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com