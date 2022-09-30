Adi-Daero airstrike:  Task Force says Ethiopian Air Force did it, not Eritrea 

Google map shows a high school in Adi-Daero , Tigray region of Ethiopia

The Ethiopian government on Friday announced that it had carried out an air strike in Adi Daero in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

It is the “Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check” , a task force that was set up after the war broke out in 2020 with the mandate to release information related to what was then called ‘law enforcement operation’, that shared the information on its social media page.

The clarification came a day after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) linked Eritrea to the air force.

A statement issued on September 29 from “Government of Tigray”, which the spokesperson Getachew Reda shared on his social media page, made claims that Eritrean Air Force carried out “aerial terrorism.”

“The latest episode of aerial terrorism took place in Adi-Daero located in North Western Tigray. On Separate [September] 27,2022, the invading Isaias regime’s air force dropped bombs on a residential neighborhood killing a number of civilians, injuring scores more and reducing residential homes to ashes…,” the statement said.

Although the Eritrean government did not respond to the TPLF’s claim, the Ethiopian government, through Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check” task force, made it clear that it is the Ethiopian Air Force that rather carried out the air strike.

The Ethiopian government does seem to reject the claim about targeting “residential homes.”

It said, “Recently, the Ethiopian Air Force has taken action targeting the locations of military equipment and arsenals of the TPLF in Adi Daero, Tigray region.”

However, it accused the TPLF of using health facilities, schools, places of worship, and residential areas for hiding weapons.

The update from the task force also said that “the TPLF has internationalized the conflict by chartering aircraft and weapons from Ethiopia’s historical enemies, as was evident from the plane that was shot down ferrying weapons to TPLF held areas.”

There are views, expressed on social media, that the TPLF linked the airstrike at Adi-Daero to Eritrea as part of its effort to internationalize the conflict.

The third round of the military conflict started when the TPLF attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force and controlled Kobo on August 24, 2022.

Intense fighting has been reported near Gobiye – a small town close to Kobo – earlier this week. The Ethiopian government did not confirm or deny it.

