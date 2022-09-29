Madingo Afewok laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kidist Selassie 

borkena

The body of musician Madingo Afework is on Thursday laid to rest at Menbere Tsebaot Kidist Church in the heart of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians attended the funeral. Also, senior government officials attended it. A farewell was organized at the friendship square before the funeral ceremony.

Members of the Ethiopian Defense Force paid a special tribute to the singer. The singer got a state funeral.

Many are remembering the singer as a selfless patriot who always championed the cause of Ethiopia.

Madingo Afework was only 45 and is survived by his daughter.

Watch the video from the funeral procession.

