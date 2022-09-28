Police investigating the death of Popular singer Madingo Afewrok 

borkena

Ethiopian Police investigating the death of popular artist Madingo Afework. He died on Tuesday in the morning in the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian State Media announced that Police are investigating the causes of his death.

What is known so far is that the singer drove to a private clinic in Lemi Kura sub-city of Addis Ababa woreda 10 and saw a physician he used to see ( police did not name him) around 7: 30 a.m. local time.

He was complaining about breathing problems and chest pain. Around 9:30, he was pronounced dead. It is also known that the singer was given a pain killer.

At this point, and based on a report from state media, the investigation is launched to see if his death has something to do with medical error- a common problem that has claimed many lives in Ethiopia.

Video below is from state media

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

