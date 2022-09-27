Over 100 civilians  killed in Horo Guduru Wollega in the Oromo region of Ethiopia 

EHRC thinks Ethiopian government is not taking adequate measures to protect civilians from armed groups operating in the Horo Guduru area of Oromo region

Google map shows Horo Gururu zone in East Wollega zone

Over 100 civilians are killed in the Umuru district of Horo Guduru zone in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Monday said the civilians were killed since August 31, 2022.

Private properties including cattle were plundered too and several thousand were displaced from the area to find themselves without any essential emergency aid and in a difficult circumstance.

The rights group said it had confirmed it from affected people who escaped the killing in the area.

The group is linking the killing to OLF-Shane, what it called irregular forces from the Amhara region and individuals.

It also recalled its statement from September 6 this year, in the aftermath of massacre of civilians, in which it called for government authorities about continuing security threats for civilians in the region.

EHRC asserted the measures the Federal and regional authorities are taking to reverse ethnic-based attacks in the region are not a match for the magnitude of the security problem in the area.

Daniel Bekele, the Director, called for authorities to consider enhancing security measures to the level that is needed to tackle the problem. He said authorities should discharge their responsibility of protecting the security of citizens.

Earlier this week, the government admitted that the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group killed civilians in the Horo Guduru area. It did not, however, specify the number of deaths from the attack and those who were wounded.

However, it has been claimed that it has killed one of the leaders of the rebel groups whom it identified as Jal Urji. Abiy Ahmed’s administration claimed that the latest attack on civilians in the region is meant to be a retaliatory action over the killing of the leader – among other factors.

The rebel group operating in the area, which calls itself the Oromo Liberation Army, has announced that it has formed a military alliance with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

It is something that the TPLF military commander, General Tadesse Worede, confirmed during a recent press statement with media operating in the Tigray region.

There has been a recurring massacre of ethnic Amhara farming communities in the Horo Guduru area. Thousands of civilians have been killed in the Oromo region in the past four or so years.

