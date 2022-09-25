Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa smash race record at Berlin Marathon

Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa crossing the finishing line at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 25, 2022 (photo source : World Athetics)

Ethiopian Athlete Tigist Assefa on Sunday won the women’s BMW Berlin Marathon. She got two more titles from the race. She is the course record holder and also the third-fastest marathon runner in history.

Tigist finished the distance in 2:15: 37 hours. Kenyan Athlete Rosemary Manjiru finished second in 2:18:00 and Tigist Abayechew, another Ethiopian athlete, finished the distance in 2:18:03.

The race was competitive initially, based on the report from World Athletics, but later athletes in the medal pack broke away from the rest of the group after the 30 kilometers mark.

The world Athletics wrote “…several runners were in contention for most of the women’s race. A group of six women passed through halfway in 1:08:13 – well inside course record pace – but by 30km, reached in 1:36:41, just three women remained at the front: Assefa, along with Ethiopian compatriots Tigist Abayechew and Meseret Gola.”

It was a different story toward the finish line. Close to three minutes of difference between Tigist Assefa, the winner, and the Kenyan athlete who finished second.

The top ten results in the women’s category is as follows:

1 Tigist Assefa (ETH) 2:15:37

2 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) 2:18:00

3 Tigist Abayechew (ETH) 2:18:03

4 Workenesh Edesa (ETH) 2:18:51

5 Meseret Gola (ETH) 2:20:58

6 Keira D’Amato (USA) 2:21:48

7 Rika Kaseda (JPN) 2:21:55

8 Ayuko Suzuki (JPN) 2:22:02

9 Sayaka Sato (JPN) 2:22:13

10 Vibian Chepkirui (KEN) 2:22:21

