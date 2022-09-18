Copenhagen: Ethiopians dominated the half-marathon event 

Milkesa Mengesha crossing the finishing line at the half marathon event in Copenhagen on Sunday 18,2022 (Photo : World Athletics via EBC)

borkena

Ethiopian athletes Sunday dominated the half-marathon event in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

In the women’s category, Tadu Teshome won the race. It took her 1:06:13 hours. It was a clean sweep for Ethiopians. Tsige Gebreselama and Tiruye Mesfin finished second and third in 1:06: 35 and 1:06: 42 respectively.

Bethlehem Afenigus, another Ethiopian Athlete, finished the race in the tenth position in a time of 1:08:35

Tadu Teshome finished first in the women’s category of Copenhagen half-marathon improving her own personal best time. (Photo : via EBC)

In the Men’s category, Milkesa Mengesha won the race and finished the crossing line in under one hour. Fourteen other athletes have finished the distance within an hour.

It took Milkesa Mengesha 58:58 minutes to cross the finishing line. It is his personal best (PB) time.



Amedework Walelegn, also an Ethiopian athlete, finished second in a time of 58:58.

The top ten results in both the woman and men categories is as follows :

Women

1 Tadu Teshome (ETH) 1:06:13

2 Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH) 1:06:35

3 Tiruye Mesfin (ETH) 1:06:42

4 Magdalena Shauri (TAN) 1:06:52

5 Eunice Chumba (BRN) 1:07:34

6 Sintayehu Tilahun (ETH) 1:07:41

7 Janet Ruguru (KEN) 1:07:51

8 Anchalem Haymanot (ETH) 1:08:09

9 Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN) 1:08:22

10 Betelihem Afenigus (ETH) 1:08:35

Men

1 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 58:58

2 Amedework Walelegn (ETH) 59:05

3 Felix Kipkoech (KEN) 59:07

4 Vincent Kipkemoi (KEN) 59:09

5 Dominic Lobalu (SSD) 59:12

6 Chala Regasa (ETH) 59:13

7 Edmund Kipngetich (KEN) 59:25

8 Matthew Kimeli (KEN) 59:39

9 Titus Kimutai (KEN) 59:44

10 Ronald Kirui (KEN) 59:51

Source: World Athletics

__

Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com