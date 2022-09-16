Changes in the capabilities of the Ethiopian Air Force

borkena

On September 16, 2022 – Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) one of the state owned media in Ethiopia aired stories about the Ethiopian Air Force.

Interviewing Chief of the Airforce, Let. General Yilma Merdassa, and other senior Air Force Commanders, the story featured changes in the Air Force improvements in maintenance and improvisation capabilities.

Given the fact that guarding all forms of military secrets , in many ways, is beneficial to the country, is it proper to feature stories like these to the public? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Subscribe Youtube channel



Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com