Intercepted TPLF radio communication revealed failure to execute mission 

An audio clip from what is said to be an intercepted radio communication between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military commanders is trending in social media.

The senior commander who identified himself as code 37 during the communication is said to be Brigadier General Teklai Ashebir, a senior TPLF commander who is also known as Wedi Ashebir.

He was giving orders to code 65 of the force commander.

The communication is in Tigrigna language.

Code 37 ordered code 65 to “shoot everyone who is a Tigrean and not prepared to die for Tigray. shoot. him.”

The senior commander added :

“This is a clear instruction. He is running away from death but you need to show him that there is death even if he retreats. What is going on? Why are they retreating? I am ordering you to shoot ?”

The answer from code 65 was :

” They are pushing them from the top. … Hey, what are you talking about? Can you see what is happening? I am the one who is looking at them…the mission has failed. I am telling you the mission has failed.”

Take a listen to the communication from the audio embedded below :

The third round of TPLF war against Ethiopian troops started on August 24 when it launched offensive in Kobo area amid effort for peace talk.

There are now reports that the TPLF forces are surrounded from different directions and that the TPLF is not in a position to do anything about it.

The Ethiopian Defense Force did not confirm or dismiss the news at this writing.

Foreign pressure against Ethiopian government is increasing in what seems to be an effort to rescue the TPLF forces.

