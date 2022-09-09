Ethiopia’s Security Task Force says it has arrested TPLF linked terrorists in the capital

Some of the suspects (Photo : public domain)

Ethiopia’s Security and Intelligence Task Force on Friday said it has arrested 19 individuals linked to TPLF terror group, as it called them.

“Nineteen terrorist group members who received a mission from TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front ] to incite chaos in Addis Ababa and in the areas close to it are arrested,” the Task Force said, as reported by the state media.

The Task Force also made claims that “our enemies” have made every attempt they can to make Addis Ababa a centre of terrorist activity.

Attempts to smuggle assault rifles and group weapons, hide them in vehicle parts, and store them in secret locations in the capital have been foiled with support and coordination between the community and security forces, it was said.

Furthermore, the task force made claims that the ‘terrorist groups” in recent months made changes to appraoches to create instability. They have been engaged in criminal activities including robbery and horrific killings in towns surrounding Addis Ababa, and the aim was, it said, to make residents feel insecure.

According to the EBC report, Addis Ababa Police, Defense Force, Federal Police and National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) were coordinating to make the arrest.

Video footage of the suspects was shown on national television and their names were disclosed.

Four of the suspects are linked to crimes committed on Ethiopia’s ride-sharing service (it is called Ride). Their names are : Shewit Hadis, Dawit Alemu, Berihu Nayzghi and Haileab Worku.

Six of the suspects are described as partners in crime. Bereket Mezgebe, Senay Hailay. Meregu Berhe, YikunoAmlak Amare, Tsehaye Tesfaye and Daniel Gebremariam are in this group.

Those are also those linked to armed robbery. They are nine. Filmon Hintsa, Abush Gebre Egziabhier, Mesle Abadi, Chernet Wudu, Abush Giday, Hiluf Fetsegu, Woldegebriel Hiwot, Henock Berhane and Kebrom Nigussu are in this group.

Police are claiming that it has got concrete evidence of the crimes.

It is not something unusual to make terrorism-related arrests in the capital Ababa. There had been cases where al-Shabaab suspects were arrested.

The latest arrest is linked to TPLF terrorism. The TPLF leaders have been vowing that they will launch a multifaceted attack anywhere in Ethiopia.

But the police, as indicated above, is making claims that is has got “tangible evidence”

