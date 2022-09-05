Ethiopians to protest United States’ support to the TPLF rebels

Ethiopians in Washington protesting to demand U.S. government stop sabotaging democracy in Ethiopia

Ethiopians have been accusing the United States of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Ethiopian Americans have organized a protest for Tuesday in Washington D.C. It will take place in front of the State Department.

The flyer prepared for the event by the organizers seems to suggest that the United States tacit support to a designated terrorist group in Ethiopia is seen as a war on Africa.

“Stop the war on Africa!” says the key message on the Flyer.

There is a more specific one that sees U.S. intervention in Ethiopia (on the side of the TPLF) as a form of sabotage against what is perceived as a transition to democracy.

“U.S. stop supporting TPLF Insurgents!! Stop Sabotaging Ethiopia’s Democracy,” it says.

The alleged support manifested itself in the form of pressure on the Ethiopian government on alleged grounds of blocking aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia and even “genocide in Tigray”.

The U.S. State Department has been issuing statements after condemning the Ethiopian government for the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia while ignoring the very similar situations in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia which were created because of TPLF’s military adventure to these regions.

At times the State Department employs an approach that Ethiopian activists describe as “bothsidism” when it is supposed to unequivocally condemn military and humanitarian situations.

The fact that TPLF started and sustained the war by rejecting efforts for peace is constantly missing from State Department narratives about the war in Ethiopia.

Food aid and other items that are supposed to be distributed to people in the Tigray region often end up in the hands of the TPLF and are used to sustain the TPLF forces.

The latest round of war against TPLF literally came a day after the World Food Program (WFP) claimed that TPLF forces “stole” 570,000 million liters of fuel from Mekelle warehouse – it is a resource that was supposed to be used for humanitarian aid operation.

Last year, captured TPLF fighters were caught with nutritious aid food on the Gashena Front. It is happening again. This week joint forces of the Ethiopian Defense Force and local militia stormed a fortified TPLF trench position and they recovered USAID food aid and biscuits.

It is not the first time for Ethiopians living in the United States to protest U.S. support for the TPLF. There have been similar protests in the past two years.

The protest tomorrow is anticipated to attract thousands of Ethiopians from Washington, Virginia, Maryland and from other nearby states too.

