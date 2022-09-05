Ethiopians to protest United States’ support to the TPLF rebels

Ethiopians in Washington protesting to demand U.S. government stop sabotaging democracy in Ethiopia
Ethiopians have been accusing the United States of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Ethiopian Americans have organized a protest for Tuesday in Washington D.C. It will take place in front of the State Department.
The flyer prepared for the event by the organizers seems to suggest that the United States tacit support to a designated terrorist group in Ethiopia is seen as a war on Africa.
“Stop the war on Africa!” says the key message on the Flyer.
There is a more specific one that sees U.S. intervention in Ethiopia (on the side of the TPLF) as a form of sabotage against what is perceived as a transition to democracy.
“U.S. stop supporting TPLF Insurgents!! Stop Sabotaging Ethiopia’s Democracy,” it says.
The alleged support manifested itself in the form of pressure on the Ethiopian government on alleged grounds of blocking aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia and even “genocide in Tigray”.
The U.S. State Department has been issuing statements after condemning the Ethiopian government for the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia while ignoring the very similar situations in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia which were created because of TPLF’s military adventure to these regions.
At times the State Department employs an approach that Ethiopian activists describe as “bothsidism” when it is supposed to unequivocally condemn military and humanitarian situations.
The fact that TPLF started and sustained the war by rejecting efforts for peace is constantly missing from State Department narratives about the war in Ethiopia.
Food aid and other items that are supposed to be distributed to people in the Tigray region often end up in the hands of the TPLF and are used to sustain the TPLF forces.
The latest round of war against TPLF literally came a day after the World Food Program (WFP) claimed that TPLF forces “stole” 570,000 million liters of fuel from Mekelle warehouse – it is a resource that was supposed to be used for humanitarian aid operation.
Last year, captured TPLF fighters were caught with nutritious aid food on the Gashena Front. It is happening again. This week joint forces of the Ethiopian Defense Force and local militia stormed a fortified TPLF trench position and they recovered USAID food aid and biscuits.
It is not the first time for Ethiopians living in the United States to protest U.S. support for the TPLF. There have been similar protests in the past two years.
The protest tomorrow is anticipated to attract thousands of Ethiopians from Washington, Virginia, Maryland and from other nearby states too.
I think the better or best way to send a message would be to approach high level officials and those with those the ability to influence policies and have a civilized discussion. Individuals who are always composed and eloquent should be carefully selected for the task. They should not be selected on the basis that they have been posting numerous articles on this or other websites. I had seen some of them giving interviews or participating in round table discussions. They are in totally different scale in their oratory skills from their writing capabilities. I find them to be incoherent and having difficulties in finding the right words in their utterances. This defect also exists among those who I have designated as bigots. I remember one of them who had the audacity to travel all the way to the congress just to end up mumbling and jumbling. I felt sorry for the listening members of the Congress. They might be wondering if that person was speaking in the English language or some kind of a new Creole dialect. So was I! Remember English is not phonetic.
The other widely held opinion that has to be dealt head on is this misconception about the Oromos, Amharas and Tigres. I strongly believe that some officials and those in influencing capabilities might have bought this notion that Tigres are all Semitic group of people and the other two have a deep seated hatred for all Tigres just for that reason. They use racist remarks by bigoted individuals among Oromos and Amharas to enforce that misconception. As long as this misconception persists and not effectively dealt with we gonna keep dealing with one-sided policies and unfair news/articles on major media outlets. Queen of Sheba eloping with King Solomon still rings a loud ring bell that sends some into quivering trance even though there is no hard evidence that Debre and his cabals have been confirmed for having the same DNA attributes with those during Queen of Sheba’s time. If there is one in the DNA database I never heard anyone talking about it. And don’t even think about telling that Yemeni scholar/historian that Queen of Sheba was based in Axum. Please don’t. Otherwise you gonna start doubting everything about yourself! Everybody has a role in dismantling this misconception. Bigots should never be provided platforms on this or other websites. Well read and composed historians among us and there in the old country have critical roles in this. Nuff said for now.
Posters should have “Communist insurgents” instead of “Tplf insurgents”