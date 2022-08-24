TPLF stole 570,000 liters of fuel from WFP warehouse in Mekele: UN 

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General

borkena

The UN on Wednesday said what it called “Tigrean forces” [ a reference to TPLF forces] stole 12 trucks of fuel from the World Food Program warehouse in Mekelle.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, told journalists in New York that the Tigrean forces , in the morning of August 24, “forcefully entered” World Food Programme Warehouse in Mekelle and “stole” 12 track tankers of oil ( 570,000 liters).

“These stocks of fuel would be used solely for humanitarian purposes with the distribution of food, fertilizers and other emergency relief items,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the “loss of fuel will impact humanitarian operations. ” The U.N has condemned “looting or confiscation of humanitarian goods on humanitarian premises.”

The World Food Programme director,David Beasley,called the incident “OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL.”

He demanded the return of the fuel.

He said is a twitter message :

“Hours ago, Tigrayan authorities stole 570,000 liters of fuel for @WFP operations in #Tigray! Millions will starve if we do not have fuel to deliver food. This is OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL. We demand the return of this fuel NOW. ”

Hours ago, Tigrayan authorities stole 570,000 liters of fuel for @WFP operations in #Tigray! Millions will starve if we do not have fuel to deliver food. This is OUTRAGEOUS and DISGRACEFUL. We demand return of this fuel NOW. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) August 24, 2022

During its military operations in the Amhara region of Ethiopia last year, the TPLF “looted” USAID warehouses. It was the USAID itself who claimed that way following criticism that aid organizations are feeding TPLF forces.

It remains to be seen whether more supplies of fuel will be requested for “humanitarian operations” or the TPLF will give the 12 trucks of fuel back to the WFP.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com