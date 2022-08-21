Ethiopia: Merkato Building Collapse in claimed six lives 

Part of the collapsed building the business center in Merkato area (Photo credit : ENA)

borkena

A building collapse in a busy business center in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa reportedly killed at least six people.

Seven other people sustained serious and light injuries, according to a police report. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Unspecified property damage is reported as well.

The low-rise building is located in Merkato, which is said to be the largest open-air market in Africa, area of the city.

The area is cordoned off and police are protecting the site to avoid more casualties.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to a police report.

