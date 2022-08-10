Business listing service with borkena

Friendship square in the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa (Photo : Mayor’s office social media page)

borkena

Borkena is now offering a business listing service. The service is running on a subdomain of the main site. It is entirely dedicated for businesses with the aim to help enhance online visibility.

It has been decades that that online presence has been one of the main business strategies for all sorts of businesses.

The more presence you have online, the more beneficial it is for your business by way of enhancing your visibility.

It may mean that you get to be available for viewing when potential customers are searching for information online. Obviously, there is a possibility for those potential customers to be real time clients to your business.

Addis Ababa (credit : Mayor’s office)

With the decent domain score and tens of thousands of indexed pages, highlighting your service on the borkena subdomain could help enhance your online presence.

Whether you are in the travel business, real estate, cars, banking, fashion, hotel, restaurant or other service providing business you may just register and take advantage of the listing service.

You can register and submit listings wherever your business is.

There is an option to buy packages for businesses that need to promote products or services very often.

The subdomain site is linked to the header(Menu) of borkena main site.

Features that the listing services offers

Apart from writing an enticing and informative content about the services or products you are promoting, it is beneficial to use features like image galleries (quality pictures with high resolutions) and for cover pictures.

Adding videos about your services (you may also insert links from Vimeo or Youtube) enriches your content. It is the closest thing to showing what you offer in person.

The listing service also has features to link your site depending on the pricing package.

Payment option

The form of payment that is available at this point is paypal or Stripe. It is a secured payment. However, you can pay with your credit card too via paypal.

Corporate social responsibility

By listing services on borkena business listing service, you can support an effort to hire more staff and editors from Ethiopia. Borkena has been short staffed for a long time now. It is your chance to make a difference while benefiting your business.

For more for information or for feedback, send e-mail to zborkena@borkena.com

