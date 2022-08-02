Wednesday, August 3, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoGamo wedding traditions in South West Ethiopia
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Gamo wedding traditions in South West Ethiopia

borkena

Ethiopia has a rich culture and has much to offer for those interested in cultural travel. Gamo Wedding traditions, featured in Wulo Adar Program of the state owned EBC, in South West Ethiopia has its own uniqueness.

Check out the video below

Video : Embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News