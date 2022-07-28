Ethiopia says it is ready to start negotiation with TPLF  any time, anywhere 

TPLF came up with preconditions and an ultimatum. The Ethiopian government does not seem to accept it

Redwan Hussien during briefing with Ambassadors in Addis Ababa on July 28,2022

borkena

Redwan Hussien, Ethiopian Prime Minister Advisor on security affairs, on Thursday announced he and his colleague Gedion Timoteos ( Minister for Justice) held a briefing with UN special envoy and Ambassadors from EU, USA, France, Germany , Italy and UK.

Mr. Redwan and Mr Gedion (both members of the negotiating team designated by the Ethiopian Federal government) said Ethiopia is ready to negotiate with TPLF anytime and anywhere.

The offer does not seem to be as blank cheque as it sounds. The Ethiopian government does not seem to accept any preconditions to the negotiation although the Tigray People’s Liberation Front Chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael, on Wednesday announced that his organisation will go to war if the preconditions are not met.

That AU leads the process & can solicit logistical support from any source

. We also briefed the team regarding efforts made to create collaborative environment and narrow gaps with a commission of experts of UN

. Announced that they are allowed for a round trip to Mekele — Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien) July 28, 2022

In a Twitter message, Mr. Redwan indicated that the diplomats are briefed that the African Union will lead the process and “can solicit logistical support from any source.”

“…We also briefed the team regarding efforts made to create collaborative environment and narrow gaps with a commission of experts of UN, .. announced that they are allowed for a round trip to Mekele ,” he further said.

The TPLF, on the other hand, has announced preconditions for the negotiation. It is threatening to go to war if its preconditions are not met.

The withdrawal of Ethiopian forces from what it called the Tigray region (from the perspective of TPLF is a reference to Wolkait region) and the resumption of services including banking and communication are among the preconditions.

The U.S. government had been, as indicated in multiple statements from the State Department, demanding the Ethiopian government to withdraw forces from what it calls “Western Tigray” – like the TPLF.

The TPLF also does not accept, as it has announced last month, the African Union as an entity to lead the negotiation. It believes that the organisation is close to the Ethiopian government.

The TPLF considers it as letting “Tigray down” if the African Union is allowed to lead the process. In a letter written last month, it announced that it wants Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyata as a mediator.

VOA Amharic service on Thursday cited a US official to report that the negotiation between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF – a group that dominated power in Ethiopia for nearly three decades with strong financial and diplomatic support from the United States and its allies.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has not been seen in public for several weeks now, announced during his latest appearance at the Parliament that his government could start negotiation to end the war with the TPLF and that a committee is designated to lead the process.

Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, is designated as head of the negotiating team.

The war in Ethiopia started in November 2020 when the TPLF attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force in what was meant to be a decisive action to pave the way to march to Addis Ababa to retake power.

___

