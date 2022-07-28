Ethiopia says Russian Foreign Minister visit in Ethiopia fruitful 

Visit was fruitful and involved discussions with H.E. President Sahle-Work Zewde and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, says the spokesperson Ambassador Meles Alem

Ambassador Meles Alem during the Biweekly press briefing in Addis Ababa on July 28,2023 (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, H.E. Ambassador Meles Alem, gave the biweekly Press briefing of the Ministry today (July 27) to the media.

The briefing, among others, focused on the fruits of the recent visit of the Foreign Minister of Russia and the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Service’s ongoing registration of foreign nationals living in Ethiopia without proper documents.

Regarding the visit of Mr. Lavrov, the Spokesperson said it was fruitful and involved discussions with H.E. President Sahle-Work Zewde and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister H.E. Demeke Mekonnen on diversifying bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, technology transfer, agriculture and energy sectors.

According to Ambassador Meles, Lavrov expressed Russia’s readiness to support Africa’s bid to hold a permanent seat at the UN Security Council during his discussion with President Sahle-Work Zewde.

Discussing with the Russian Foreign Minister, Mr. Demeke said the Ethiopian-Russian relationship is historical and longstanding, which withstood the test of time, Ambassador Meles added.

Ambassador Meles said Russia has decided to change Ethiopia’s debt owed to the former USSR, with a “Dept for Development package,” to help Ethiopia boost the technical capability of the Melkawakena Power plant and equip Balcha Hospital with modern medical equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke also appreciated the principled stance of the Russian Federation in supporting Ethiopia’s cause during the unwarranted calls of the UN Security Council on Ethiopia, Ambassador Meles said.

According to Ambassador Meles, the discussion between the Foreign Ministers of Ethiopia and Russia also covered outstanding issues over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

In connection with that, he said, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke highlighted Ethiopia’s unwavering commitment to amicably address the issue in the tripartite negotiations between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt.

Ambassador Meles also mentioned the agreement between the two sides to hold a joint Ethiopian-Russia Commission meeting in the upcoming year, and sign new agreements and expedite the ratification and implementation of the the already signed agreements.

Regarding the registration of foreign nationals residing in Ethiopia without proper documents, the Ambassador said 58,833 are registered thus far, many of whom are from Canada, USA, Congo, Nigeria, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, China, Eritrea, Burundi, Ghana, Bangladesh, India, Liberia, Cameroon, and Italy.

The first round registration will stay until 02 August 2022, he said, further calling on the foreign nationals to register according to the schedule.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com