What is the truth about the story regarding His Holiness Abune Mathias ?

Last week, His Holiness announced that he is traveling overseas for mediation (later it was known that he is traveling to the United States.) The travel has recognition from the Holy synod.

His Check out at Bole International Air Port was twisted in a way that it looks different.

A story about His Holiness Abune Mathias ,with an apparent malicious intent, has been circulating on social media on July 26,2022.

Orchestrated cyber war like thing on the Ethiopian Orthodox Church claimed that replicas of the Ark of the Covenant carved with names of St. Michael and St Abune Aregawi, and two silver crosses were seized at Bole International Airport during check out.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church dismissed the story as false. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church TV ( it belongs to the Church) has the following story on about it.



Take a listen

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

