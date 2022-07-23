Ethiopia : Addis Ababa Mayor says 1500 “terrorists” arrested in the capital

Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abiebie. (Photo : Addis Ababa Mayor FB page)

borkena

1500 individuals are arrested in the capital over alleged terrorist activity in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

In an interview with FM Addis 97.1, Adanech Abiebie, Addis Ababa’s Mayor, said different groups linked to “Shane” (that is how the government calls the military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front which calls itself Oromo Liberation Army) and Woyane (TPLF) have been attempting to carry out terrorist activities.

She appeared in the FM station to discuss current affairs, including the corruption case related to condominium distribution digital rule which was nullified.

“Over 1500 are arrested,” she said. The arrests were made in the past few days.

The mayor did not disclose as to what exactly were the terrorist activities that the suspects were planning to carry out. City residents have been helpful to foil the terror plot, she added.

The Mayor also made claims that fraudulent Identity Cards to facilitate for the activities of the terrorists.

The Security Task Force, a federal body, will issue a statement regarding the arrest, according to the Mayor.

There had been cases, in recent times, where the government has been accused of crackdown on dissenting voices under the guise of fighting “terrorist activities.”

The recent scandal involving the distribution of Condo Units have caused disenchantment among residents of Addis Ababa who have been registered for the Condo Units and saving money for it.

But there is no clue at this point in time if individuals critical of the city administration are arrested with the pretext of “terrorist” activity.

In a related development, the state media on Friday reported that Addis Ababa Police and National Information and Security Services (NISS) joint operation seized 31 handguns in the capital.

Based on an EBC report, the suspects travelled from Bahir Dar to Addis Ababa driving a car with a plate number AA07359. And they were arrested in Asco Addis Sefer locality in the capital Addis Ababa.

