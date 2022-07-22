Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias travelling abroad for medication 

His Holiness Abune Mathias announcing his medical travel on July 22, 2022, at the Patriarchate in Addis Ababa. Photo credit : EOTC TV

borkena

The Ethiopian Patriarch, His Holiness Abune Mathias, on Friday announced that he is planning to travel abroad for medication.

He met with archbishops at the patriarchate.

His Holiness said that he has been in a difficult medical condition. According to a report by Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church report, His Holiness said that he will limit his stay to a maximum of one month unless a challenging situation emerges.

The health condition that His Holiness has been facing is unspecified. It is also unspecified as to where exactly he is travelling to. What is disclosed is that he will be having a full examination, including an eye treatment.

Another thing mentioned in the report is that His Holiness planned to travel on July 8, but it was delayed due to inconvenient circumstances. However, those circumstances have been resolved.

His holiness called on priests and the laity to carry out activities that are expected from them until his return.

Furthermore, he called on the laity to pray for him. The message for Eminence Archbishops is, “carry out your work responsibly and in a way that ensures the glory of the Church.”

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com