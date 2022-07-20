Ethiopia generated $95 million from Electric Power export 

Moges Mekonnen, Corporate Communication Director of EEP. Photo : ENA

Ethiopia’s Electric Power (EEP) Corporation on Wednesday said it has generated $95 million from the export of Electric power in the just-ended Ethiopian fiscal year.

The revenue is said to be 5.4 percent (by 4.9 $million) compared to one that was generated in the previous year.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) report, which cited Moges Mekonnen who is the Corporate Communication Director of EEP, said that the power was exported to neighboring Djibouti and Sudan, a country with whom Ethiopia has been in dispute over the border and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

611 GW of electric power was exported to Djibouti during the last budget year. Sudan’s consumption was a bit higher. It bought 1,093 GW of power from Ethiopia.

The state-owned corporation also sells electric power to domestic users.

EEP also disclosed that a total of 12,030 GW of power was distributed to domestic users and to the countries to which power was exported.

According to the ENA report, EEP has also generated 11 billion birr from the service delivery for domestic use and 364 million birr from the Ethio-Djibouti railway line.

Ethiopia has started generating hydro-electric power from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam – a project that is not yet completed.

