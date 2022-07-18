Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoEthiopia rule the marathon in Oregon World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ethiopia rule the marathon in Oregon World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022

borkena

The brief video clip below captures how Ethiopian Athlete Gotytom Gebreselase claimed gold in the women’s marathon category at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

She won a championship record time.

Watch below

Video : embedded from World Athletics YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News