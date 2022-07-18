Ethiopia rule the marathon in Oregon World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022

borkena

The brief video clip below captures how Ethiopian Athlete Gotytom Gebreselase claimed gold in the women’s marathon category at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

She won a championship record time.



Watch below

Video : embedded from World Athletics YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

