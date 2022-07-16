Oregon : Letesenbet Giday won a gold medal in Women’s 10,000 metre 

Ethiopian Athletes Ejigayehu Taye (left) and Letesenbet Giday (the champion) lead the medal pack in the final lap of women’s 10,000 meter at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, on July 16, 2022 (Photo : screenshot from youtube video)

borkena

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey won the gold medal in the women’s 10,000 metres race at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA. It was a very competitive race and Letesenbet managed to cross the finishing line first in 30:09.94 minutes.

After winning the race, she was seen kneeling and making the sign of the cross in her fingers for a little ritual of spiritual praise to God for the victory. The celebration came later.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya settled for Silver Medal finishing the distance in 30:10.02 and her compatriot, Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi won the bronze medal. Margaret finished the distance in 30:10.07 minutes.

Letesenbet’s Gold is Ethiopia’s first medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon

Watch video below

Video : embedded from Youtube Channel of Alina

Cover Photo : Screenshot from World Athletics video from Youtube channel

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Business Listing

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com