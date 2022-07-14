Teddy Afro speaks out on blood donation event cancellation 

Teddy Afro vehemently condemned Ethiopian government authorities who were involved in prohibiting blood donation event

Days after reports that government authorities cancelled a blood donation event, Ethiopia’s pop star Teddy Afro is speaking out expressing his feeling to government bodies who were involved in the decision.

In a brief status update he shared on his social media page, expressed gratitude to his fans who have been doing the charitable activity by donating blood to Ethiopia’s National Blood Bank on the occasion of his birthday on July 14th ( Hamle 7 in Ethiopian Calendar) for many years.

“… while I express that I am sad because of the inappropriate hassle you have experienced in this year’s blood donation program, I vehemently condemn those government bodies who prohibited the life-saving program properly.”

Teddy Afro fans have established “Wode Fikir Mahiber” (a charitable association) and they have been soliciting blood donations for eight years. They are also active in other realms of charitable activities. The association is named after one of the singer’s popular album name.

Last year, the organisers managed to make 1070 individuals donate blood during the event they organised for the birthday of the singer.

Ethiopian Media Service spoke to Misikir, chairperson of the association regarding the incident during this year’s event.

He said, the preparation( which is well over two months) was even bigger this year and there was expectation to get more people to donate blood.

The problem is that an authoritative figure did not seem to like that the Organisers used banners bearing the picture of the singer.

What the organisers say is that an authority who claimed to be from the country’s intelligence department ordered that the banners not be used and Teddy Afro’s song not to be played.

The event was organised on the premises of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society and the organisers were ready as early as 6 a.m. to execute the program.

The banners to be used in the event were sponsored by Blood Bank itself and some were posted on their website too, according to Misikir.

Later, even the posters on the website of the blood bank were taken down.

Habtamu Taye, who is the Deputy Director of the Blood Bank, denies that the event was prohibited. He related the banners issue to the “editorial process.” He said 170 people donated blood throughout the day.

“Guzo Wede Fikir” Association chairman, Misikir, contests that information given to the public by the National Blood Bank is wrong. He called it “saddening.”

Teddy Afro’s latest single was highly critical of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration over the non-stop massacre of innocent Ethiopians.

There was an indication from PM Abiy Ahmed’s latest appearance in parliament that Teddy Afro’s song has offended government officials – especially the Prime Minister himself.

