Ethiopia earned $500 million from export of manufactured goods 

Minister for Trade and Regional Integration, Melaku Alebel (Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia’s Industry Ministry on Wednesday said that $500 million was generated from the export of manufactured goods.

It was during a discussion with the association of Manufacturers, which was aimed at discussing challenges affecting the productivity of the sector, that the Minister, Melaku Alebel disclosed that Ethiopia has earned in the just concluded Ethiopia budget year.

The earnings are $100 million higher compared to what was earned during the previous budget year, according to the report by Ethiopian News Agency which cited the MInistry.

The Minister is also cited as saying that changes have been made during the budget year to tackle challenges affecting the sector.

Most of them are said to be related to the policy framework. A policy review is underway to address the issues, the Minister is cited as saying.

