Ethiopia in crisis (Concerned Ethiopians)

Concerned Ethiopians

Four years into the transition of power and the ascension of Abiy Ahmed and the Prosperity Party into authority, we have to evaluate now if Ethiopia is on a democratic footing to break through the barriers or if it is on the verge of collapse.

This honest assessment must be done now, as the country is under tension from within and outside. Ethiopia is in the middle of a massively destructive war in the North with TPLF forces, while Sudan, cuddled and prompted by Egypt, is threatening to go to war. Internal ethnic conflicts and atrocities are shaking the core of the citizens. Conflicts are widespread and escalating while the government forces appear unable or unwilling to contain them.

Concerned Ethiopians compiled this brief video to show collective observation related to the crisis in Ethiopia.

Video : Concerned Ethiopians Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

