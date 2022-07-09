borkena

Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America ESFNA 2022 – Ethiopian Day Celebration on July 8,2022.



Watch it below

Video : Embedded from Gebeya Today

Cover Photo : Screenshot from the video

__



To Publish Article On borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian news updates regularly. Like borkena on facebook as well. To share information or send a submission, use info@borkena.com