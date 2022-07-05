Ethiopia, Sudan leaders to resort to dialogue to resolve issues

The leaders of Sudan and Ethiopia met in Nairobi on the sidelines of the IGAD meeting

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) and Al Burhan (right) hold talks on the sideline of IGAD meeting in Nairobi on July 5, 2022 (photo : Abiy Ahmed Ali Twitter Account)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, met in the Kenyan capital Nairobi where they discussed ways of resolving their differences through dialogue rather than armed conflict.

After the meeting, PM Abiy tweeted “In my discussions with Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, we have both agreed that our two countries have plenty of collaborative elements to work on peacefully. Our common bonds surpass any divisions. We both made a commitment for dialogue & peaceful resolution to outstanding issues.”

A report by Ethiopian state media indicates that Al Burhan has confirmed that the two countries are to resolve their problems through dialogue.

There had been tension between the two countries for more than two years now. Sudan invaded Ethiopia territories along the borders between the two countries ( they share more than 700 kilometres of the border) in November 2020 after the Ethiopian army posted in the area was relocated in connection with what the Ethiopian government called “law enforcement operation” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

More recently, the tension between the two countries was heightened after Sudan accused Ethiopia of executing seven captured Sudanese soldiers.

Ethiopia denied that it executed the soldiers. While admitting the deaths, Ethiopia said that it was a local militia in the area that killed the seven Sudanese soldiers.

Days later, Sudan reportedly attacked Ethiopian areas in what appeared to be retaliation over the death of the seven soldiers but no human casualty was reported.

Now the leaders of the two countries are saying that they have reached an agreement to resort to dialogue over matters that divide the two countries.



Apart from border issues, the two countries have differences over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

