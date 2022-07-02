Getachew Reda (TPLF) makes a case for Sudan, blames what he calls Amhara forces and Eritrea

borkena

In an interview with Tigray TV, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokes person, Getachew Reda, says that Ethiopian government (when TPLF was in power) agreed that the land that Sudanese forces took when the war broke out in North Ethiopia belongs to Sudan. He blamed what he called Amhara Forces.



The TPLF seems to have, based on Getachew Reda, given credit to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for resorting to peaceful negotiation. The TPLF blamed Eritrea and what he call Amhara forces.

Regarding Wolkait and Raya ( Getachew insinuated it) ,he said there is no such thing as historical ground. “If it is about history, Tigray has more land to claim,” he claimed.



Watch his interview :

Video : Embedded from Tigray TV

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena