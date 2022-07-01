Saint George Soccer Club BetKing Ethiopian Premier League Champion 

For more than four years Saint George Soccer Club was unable to be champion of BetKing Ethiopian Premier League

Saint George Soccer Club (Kidus Giorgis) has become the 2022 champion of BetKing Ethiopian Premier League after beating Addis Ababa City sports club 4-0.

Ismael Aro Goro and Amanuel Gebremichael scored the goals for “Feresegnochu”, as Saint George club fans call them. One of the goals was a penalty kick.

The game was in Bahir Dar, a tourist city which is located about 490 kilometres North West of the Ethiopian capital – Addis Ababa.

Hundreds of thousands of fans travelled to Bahir Dar to Cheer for Kidus Giorgis as it was facing Addis Ababa City.

From the video released by EBC, state media, the game was right after a rainy weather condition. The pitch was wet and a bit muddy.

This is the 15th for Saint George soccer club to be champion of the Ethiopian Premier League, also known as BetKing Ethiopian Premier League.

Saint George Soccer Club bus tour plan in Addis Ababa on July 2,2022

Saint George Soccer Club has announced, in a Facebook message, to its fans that the Champions will arrive in the capital Addis Ababa on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Bus carrying the players will be passing through Wollo Sefer, Gotera, Saris, Temenja Yazji sefer, Ghion, Ambassador, Mexico, Lideta and to Addis Ababa Stadium.

