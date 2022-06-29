Ethiopia, Sudan can resolve problems without foreign intervention: Abiy Ahmed 

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed ( Photo : ENA)

borkena

“Although there are problems between Sudan and Ethiopia, the two countries should be determined to work in cooperation to resolve them,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a Twitter message he shared on Tuesday.

In his message, which he wrote in the Arabic language, he said that there are states or countries interested in the conflict between Sudan and Ethiopia.

“However, nothing good comes out of conflict,” Abiy Ahmed added.

He said that Ethiopia’s choice is for peace and trust to prevail between the two countries. And that the “two countries should not resort to conflict due to external influence.”

Abiy Ahmed did not explicitly say where the external influence is coming from.

On Tuesday, Egyptian President, Sisi, expressed condolences over the death of seven Sudanese troops along the border with Ethiopia.

The recent tension between Sudan and Ethiopia came after Sudan claimed that seven captured Sudanese soldiers were executed by the Ethiopian army -something the Ethiopian Defence Force rejected as baseless.

According to the Ethiopian Defence Force, the exchange of fire was between Sudanese forces and local militia in the Armachiho area.

Sudan invaded a large tract of Ethiopian territory in November 2020 soon after the war between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal government of Ethiopia erupted.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com