Memory Lane: Fiyorina Teddy Afro’s Eritrea-Ethiopia peace concert in Addis Ababa

Teddy Afro sings one of his most popular song Fiyorina for the Ethio-Eritrea peace concert in Addis Ababa in the presence of Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Watch it below :

Video : Amen and Eskinder Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

