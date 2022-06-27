Monday, June 27, 2022
Updated:

Memory Lane: Fiyorina Teddy Afro’s Eritrea-Ethiopia peace concert in Addis Ababa

borkena

Teddy Afro sings one of his most popular song Fiyorina for the Ethio-Eritrea peace concert in Addis Ababa in the presence of Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Watch it below :

Video : Amen and Eskinder Youtube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

