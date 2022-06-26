Condolence Message To The Victims Of The Killings In Western Ethiopia

Defend Ethiopia

We, Ethiopians and citizens of European countries, members of the Defend Ethiopia Task Force in Europe (DETF-EU) organized in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom strongly condemn the killings of hundreds of unarmed civilians in the Western Ethiopia Oromia region (Wellega).

We mourn for our compatriots who were killed and extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones in this horrific act. We also condemn the senseless loss of lives in various parts of the country at the hands of the various illegally armed groups.

We welcome the statement of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and associate ourselves with the call to take the necessary steps and precautions to prevent civilian casualties and find a lasting solution to the problem. We further call on the:

Government of Ethiopia to take appropriate actions to disarm the TPLF and OLF-Shene; to eliminate the threat posed by these two outlawed groups who have repeatedly been creating terror and obstructing Ethiopia’s pathway to a lasting peace.



International Community to support the Ethiopian Government’s efforts in disarming these groups, to back the all-inclusive national dialogue that will open avenues towards a sustained peace, reconstruction, and development.

The Defend Ethiopia Task Force in Europe Steering Group

Organized in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom;

Committed to Defending Ethiopia from undue external pressures.

