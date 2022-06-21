U.S. State Department tend to see Wollega Massacre as corollary of “armed conflict”

borkena

In a brief statement released on Tuesday, the United States State Department said it is ” gravely concerned by reported killings of civilians in the Amhara community of the Oromia Region of Ethiopia this weekend.”

More than 300 innocent civilians, mostly women and children, were massacred in a horrifying manner in Gimbi, Wollega area of Ethiopia, this past Saturday.

While the State Department “mourn for the victims and extend our sincerest condolences to survivors and all those who lost loved ones,” it sees the massacre of ethnic Amhara in Wollega as something that “underscore the urgency of ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia.”

The United States has been pushing for a negotiated peace to end the conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia including by the use of a sanctions regime against the Ethiopian government.

Read the full statement from State Department below :

“The United States is gravely concerned by reported killings of civilians in the Amhara community of the Oromia Region of Ethiopia this weekend.

We mourn for the victims and extend our sincerest condolences to survivors and all those who lost loved ones in this horrific act. We also call on all Ethiopians to reject violence, and instead, pursue peaceful dialogue to resolve differences.

National reconciliation must involve comprehensive, inclusive justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations.

Continued reports such as these underscore the urgency of ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia.”

