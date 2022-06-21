U.S. State Department tend to see Wollega Massacre as corollary of “armed conflict”

borkena
In a brief statement released on Tuesday, the United States State Department said it is ” gravely concerned by reported killings of civilians in the Amhara community of the Oromia Region of Ethiopia this weekend.”
More than 300 innocent civilians, mostly women and children, were massacred in a horrifying manner in Gimbi, Wollega area of Ethiopia, this past Saturday.
While the State Department “mourn for the victims and extend our sincerest condolences to survivors and all those who lost loved ones,” it sees the massacre of ethnic Amhara in Wollega as something that “underscore the urgency of ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia.”
The United States has been pushing for a negotiated peace to end the conflict in the Northern part of Ethiopia including by the use of a sanctions regime against the Ethiopian government.
Read the full statement from State Department below :
“The United States is gravely concerned by reported killings of civilians in the Amhara community of the Oromia Region of Ethiopia this weekend.
We mourn for the victims and extend our sincerest condolences to survivors and all those who lost loved ones in this horrific act. We also call on all Ethiopians to reject violence, and instead, pursue peaceful dialogue to resolve differences.
National reconciliation must involve comprehensive, inclusive justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses and violations.
Continued reports such as these underscore the urgency of ending the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia.”
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
The numbers are rising to well over 1000 Black ethnic Amharas Massacred in Ethiopia!!! RIP, JUSTICE, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC
For Innocent, UNARMED, Slaughtered AMHARAS in Ethiopia !!!!!!
Has the US States State Department sent investigated team or even have the interest to find out about estimated to be between 1000-2500 people who just got massacred in the most horrifying way just in just one day ?
Have there been interview of any survivor?
So how could the reason and the conclusion came to be known so quickly while the body count is not even finished or known?
How would that have felt or sounded if they were white people?
Instead of >300 Black ethnic Amharas Massacred in Ethiopia, >300 White people Massacred in anywhere?
Has any one from the international community been on the ground and get fresh testimony and evidence of the massacre?
Have they realized the massacre happened by well armed to teeth butchers that have been butchering Amharas for 4 years in Wollega and those who got slaughtered were totally unarmed INNOCENT women and children and never had a fight with anyone?
Did the US know Amharas are not allowed to arm themselves even for self defense knowing they live in constant danger while OLF, OLA, TPLF, Shene are all armed with ample and UpToDate Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), Fully automatic, rifled autoloading fire arms, daily trained and fed with more weapons including bombs?
While Amharas have nothing at all except for their farm land, cattle, crops, families and children to raise?
They can’t even do that because the government of Ethiopia is playing dead and silent through out many massacres and internal displacement for the same reason.
RIP, RIP, RIP, JUSTICE, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC, JUSTIC For Innocent, unarmed Slaughtered AMHARAS in Ethiopia !!!