Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Teddy Afro new single – Na’et – New Ethiopian Music 

borkena

Ethiopia’s most prominent singer and songwriter, Tedros Kassahun (Teddy Afro) , released his latest single – Na’et.

It is already uploaded on his official YouTube channel. It already got well over 100K in less than an hour 

Video : embedded from Teddy Afro official YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot form the video 

