Teddy Afro new single – Na’et – New Ethiopian Music 

New Ethiopian Music – Teddy Afro New single
borkena
Ethiopia’s most prominent singer and songwriter, Tedros Kassahun (Teddy Afro) , released his latest single – Na’et.
It is already uploaded on his official YouTube channel. It already got well over 100K in less than an hour
Check it out
Video : embedded from Teddy Afro official YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot form the video
