Ethiopian legendary long-distance athlete Haile Gebreselassie to take DNA test to resolve family mystery 

borkena

Ethiopia’s legendary long-distance athlete Haile Gebreselassie could have the 11th sibling if a DNA test result determines it.

Nebret, a young man of 30 years of age who was born in Asela – a town close to Haile’s family – has a very strong resemblance with Haile. The look is much like an identical twin although the two have long years of intervals between them.

Nebret seems to be convinced that he is not from the same mother as the rest of his siblings on his mother’s side. His mother currently lives in Shashemene but she does not seem to like to talk about it.

When he spoke to her on the phone from the capital Addis Ababa to tell her that he is going to meet with Haile, “She hung the phone on me,” Nebert said.

Haile Gebreselassie himself seems to be convinced that he has a blood relation with Nebret. The way Haile investigated and received was gracious.

Seifu on EBS video production which is published on youtube captures it all. Watch it below ;

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena

