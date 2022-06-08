Ethiopia’s National Security Council vows to continue “law enforcement” 

The Council claims that moves to forge alliance between TPLF, Alshabab and OLF against Ethiopia is foiled

Abiy Ahmed and Members of the National Security Council during the meeting on June 8, 2022 ( Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia’s National Security Council met for the second time in a little over one month.

In a statement, the council released on Wednesday, it said it has evaluated measures taken to enforce rule of law and protect the security of Ethiopia based on the decision from the last meeting which took place in early May this year.

According to the council, most of the goals identified to ensure security in the country during the last meeting are achieved. It said several “illegal groups and armed groups in Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, and Oromia regions had been detained, illegal arms collected and activists engaged in illegal activity disciplined.”

It also said that it has evaluated existing security threats in the country.

The council identified the Oromo Liberation Army [ government calls it Shane too], The Junta of Tigray [ and this is used as a reference to the leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front -TPLF], Al-Shabab, illegally armed groups, radical media, political groups, and radical religious groups, and Foreign intervention as threats to the security of the country.

The statement from the council also claimed that it has foiled, apparently, since it met last month, attempted alliances between Al-Shabab, TPLF, and Oromo Liberation Army.

The Council sent a stern warning to activists, media, and religious groups that “plots to disintegrate the country ” will not be tolerated.

In the weeks after the Council’s meeting in May of this year, there had been extensive crackdowns in the country, mainly in the Addis Ababa and the Amhara region, and thousands of people were arrested.

The arrest also targeted journalists. At least 19 journalists were put behind bars unlawfully, as a recent remark from the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission indicated earlier this week.

Opposition parties including the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA), which has a single cabinet position in the Federal government, the Enat party, and Balderal For Genuine Democracy Party vehemently opposed the arrest of critics and crackdown on media under the guise of law enforcement measures.

Several cases of arrest looked rather like kidnappings as the whereabouts of journalists and activists were not disclosed to family members for days.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission called on courts to defend the rights of journalists with the use of media law in the country.

Ethiopian has identified national security as one of the major spending areas in the upcoming fiscal year.

