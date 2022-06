borkena

Dawit Seyaum had an impressive win at the 5000m Women Diamond League Birmingham 2022 which was held May 2022. It was a sweep win for Ethiopians.



Watch video below :

Video : Embedded from International Athletics YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_



Ethiopian Sports News

