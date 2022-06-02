Desperate TPLF work with partners in Sudan, Egypt against Ethiopia

TPLF seem to have found new alliance in the military circles in Sudan and Egypt

Simo Parviainen during an exclusive interview with ENA

borkena

There was a time when the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), when faced with pervasive protest across Ethiopia about three years before Abiy Ahmed was picked as a prime minister to take over from Hailemariam Desalegn, accused Egypt of meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

It reached a point where the TPLF had to summon the Egyptian Ambassador over alleged support to the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organisation – Oromo Liberation Front.

Ousted from central power and after losing the war it started when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defence Force, the TPLF is now said to have forged an alliance with Egypt against Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ethiopian State media, Simo Parviainen, former Finnish diplomat and an expert in international relations, said “TPLF is now desperate and finding partners in Sudan and Egypt to launch another catastrophic war.”

In fact, he extrapolated that the TPLF is already working with military officers in Egypt and Sudan.

ENA cited him as saying “I .. suspect the generals in Cairo and Khartoum are working now with the TPLF against the common adversary in Addis Ababa. That is the most kind of example to weaken Ethiopia like they have been doing.”

Historically, Sudan and Egypt had a history of supporting proxy wars in Ethiopia. The TPLF, during their time as guerrilla forces, had enjoyed military and other forms of support from Sudan.

Sudan found a way to support the TPLF in the early stage of the current war with the Federal government.

It invaded vast territories along the Sudanese border in November 2020 – just as the Ethiopian Defence Force stationed in the area was removed and deployed to what the government called a law enforcement operation, by then, against the TPLF.

There was an understanding on the part of Ethiopian officials, including among top military commanders, Sudan’s motive was to deflect the focus of the Ethiopian Defence Force away from responding to the TPLF military attack.

With regard to Egypt, it is known that it had been supporting proxy war in Ethiopia at least since the 70s. There is also a tendency to link many security incidents in Benishangul and parts of the Oromia region, among others, with Egypt. But Egypt had been denying engagement in activities that would destabilise Ethiopia.

In fact, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, in the course of the unended war with TPLF, claimed that foreign forces were fighting alongside TPLF forces.

For Simo Parviainen, the motive of the “alliance of anti-Ethiopia forces from Cairo and Khartoum with the terrorist TPLF is the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which will be a pressing issue over the coming months,” as reported by ENA.

Wolkait-Tegede is another motivation for the TPLF to start another round of war after losing well over 300,000 Tigrean forces during their invasion of the Afar and Amhara regions.

In relation to that, Simo said “… the question of the Welkait-Tsegede area, a strategic corridor that the TPLF is dreaming of having to Sudan. Because they continue to struggle, maybe forever…. So as Welkait-Tsegede is a very strategic piece of land, we have to be cognizant of the matter.”

TPLF starting another round of war does seem to be just a matter of time given the massive mobilisation it has been undertaking in recent months.

Thousands of trucks of aid had been delivered to the Tigray region of Ethiopia since the Ethiopian government declared a humanitarian truce in March 2022 but many of the trucks did not return.

__



To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com