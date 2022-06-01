The Holy Synod elected Abune Abraham as Head of the Patriarchate office 

The Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church had a discussion with regional authorities from the Southern Ethiopia regarding recurring attacks on the Ethiopian Church and members of the church

His Eminence Abune Abraham , Head of the Patriarchate Office ( Photo : EOTC TV)

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church on Wednesday announced new appointments.

His Eminence Abune Abraham, archbishop of Bahir Dar City and the region, is appointed as head of the patriarchate office. Three bishops were running for the position, according to a report by EOTC TV.

Abune Abraham got 26 votes from a total of 45 Bishops who attended the Holy Synod meeting. His Eminence Abune Kelemntos got 12 votes and His Eminence Abune Sawiros secured 7 votes.

The Holy Synod also elected His Eminence Abune Petros (Ph.D.) as the secretary. He got 20 votes from the members of the Holy Synod.

His Eminence Abune Rufael got 17 votes and His Eminence Abune Elias got 8 votes.

His Eminence Abune Petros was the archbishop of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church of the New York Diocese.

In a related development, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church Holy Synod invited Restu Yirdaw, president of the Southern Ethiopian People’s Nations and Nationalities region, to meet with members of the Holy Synod.

ETOV TV cited his Eminence Abune Yosef to report that Restu Yirdaw and other senior members of his regional administration were invited to discuss challenges the Ethiopian Church has been facing in that part of Ethiopia.

Restu is said to have briefed the Holy Synod about the efforts his administration has been making to address the problems.

Massacred Christians, Churches that were burnt and problems related to places of worship were also among the issues discussed during the meeting.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has been under immense pressure to the extent that churches and followers of the religion were attacked in some parts of Ethiopia.

Many followers of the church tend to believe that the attack has tacit support from different levels of government.

There are still others who tend to think that the attacks are funded by entities from outside of Ethiopia with a vested interest in the weakening of the Ethiopian church.

