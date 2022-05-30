Law enforcement in the Amhara region free from internal and external influence: Yilkal 

Yilkal Kefale ( Photo : ENA)

Yilkal Kefale, head of the Amhara region of Ethiopia, says the law enforcement operation in the region is free from internal and external influences.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), State media, cited him as saying that the operation is aimed at ensuring durable peace and security in the region, and has nothing to do with external pressure or conspiracy.

He wants people in the region to understand the motive, “peace and security”, and provide support to law enforcement authorities in the region.

More than 4500 individuals had been arrested in the region in the past two weeks. Brigadier General Tefera Mamo, who worked as commander of the Amhara region special forces, is among those arrested in connection with the “law enforcement operation.”

Most of those arrested as “suspects” of criminal activity are FANO members who volunteered during the campaign to reverse the TPLF invasion of the region between August and December 2021, according to activists and ethnic Amhara politicians.

The regional government, on the other hand, claims that those arrested are criminal elements who had been operating under the guise of FANO, and that they are not “REAL FANO.”

Regional authorities had been extensively criticised, as observed on multiple social media platforms, over the crackdown on FANO and freedom of expression.

For many ethnic Amhara activists and many other activists who do not consider themselves as Amhara activists, the campaign is malicious and it is intended to weaken FANO amid Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military preparation for another round of military campaign with the aim to take back Wolkait area of Gondar.



