Meaza Mohammed arrested as crackdown on press continues

Security authorities reportedly told Meaza that she is wanted for an “interrogation.”

Meaza Mohammed ( Facebook)

borkena

In the latest string of arrests against journalists, the Ethiopian government on Saturday arrested Meaza Mohammed in the capital Addis Abeba.

She used to work for Abbay media and recently she launched Roha Media and was providing service via her YouTube channel.

According to local sources, Meaza was taken from her residence in the borking.

Two members of the Federal police in uniform reportedly told her that she is wanted for interrogation. She was arrested for months before she was released in January 2022.

Well over dozens of journalists have been arrested since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration launched a crackdown on journalists in recent weeks.

A few days ago, Federal authorities arrested Temesgen Desalenge, the managing editor of the popular Amharic weekly magazine, Feteh.

The crackdown has also targeted activists and senior military figures like Brig. General Tefera Mamo, was the leader of the special forces in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

What the government calls “law enforcement operations” in the past few weeks have been mostly happening in Addis Ababa and Amhara regions.

Well over 4500 had been arrested in the Amhara region of Ethiopia and the government calls them “suspects” in crimes that created a security crisis in the region.

The government has also been claiming operations against the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)-Shane in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, and the result is, according to the government, OLF-Shane “is not in a position to pose a security threat to Ethiopia. It has weakened.”

