Leul Dr. Asfawossen Asrate Kassa on Emperor Haile Selassie’s Financial crisis during exile

In an interview with Nahoo TV, Leul Asfawossen Asrate Kassa reveals that Emperor Haileselassie I had a financial difficulty when he was in exile in England to the point of selling Empress Menen’s jewelries.



Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

