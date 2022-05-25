Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoLeul Dr. Asfawossen Asrate Kassa on Emperor Haile Selassie's Financial crisis during...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Leul Dr. Asfawossen Asrate Kassa on Emperor Haile Selassie’s Financial crisis during exile

borkena

In an interview with Nahoo TV, Leul Asfawossen Asrate Kassa reveals that Emperor Haileselassie I had a financial difficulty when he was in exile in England to the point of selling Empress Menen’s jewelries.

Watch the interview

Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News