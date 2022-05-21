Ethiopia arrested two vocal government critics 

Meskerem Abera

borkena

The Ethiopian government has kidnapped two more critics of the government in the capital Addis Ababa.

Solomon Shumye, hosts current affairs talk show on his YouTube channel, was arrested on Friday and the government has not given any information about him yet.

Solomon Shumye (SM)

On Saturday, Meskerem Abera, another vocal critic of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government, was reportedly “kidnapped” upon arrival at Bole International airport from a domestic flight.

The incident is the third one in less than a week.

About five days ago, former commander of Amhara special forces, General Tefera Mamo was abducted in the Yousef area of Addis Ababa and flown to Bahir Dar after detention in an undisclosed underground prison for two days. He appeared in court on Friday.

No explanation is given why the government abducted Solomon Shumye and Meskerem Abera.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com