Hassan Sheikh Mohamud elected president of Somalia

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is elected as president of Somalia. It was the members of the parliaments who elected him.

The election was said to be very competitive and the security arrangement in the capital Mogadishu was tight. There was no incident of a bombing at this writing.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is not new to the position as he had served as a president between 2012 and 2017. He is the leader of the largest political party in the country, the Union for Peace and Development Party.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmaajo, expressed his best wishes to the new president. He tweeted :

“I congratulate the president-elect, my brother, H.E @HassanSMohamud on his election as our nation’s 10th president. I urge all my fellow citizens to support & pray for his success. I would like to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to smooth & peaceful elections. “

The new president conveyed a message to his supporters in Somali language the translation of which reads :

“We should not be preoccupied with yesterday, we have tomorrow and we want to think about it, yesterday we gained experience, tomorrow we will think about how to beautify it God willing. Somalis in agreement, in agreement with the world.”

Wixii shalay in aan ku mashquulno maaha, beri ayaa inoo taala oo aan rabnaa in aan ka fikirno, shalay wixii waayo-aragnimo iyo khibrad ah waan kasoo qaadanay, beri ayaan ka fikireynaa sidii aan u qurxin laheyn haduu Alle idmo.



Soomaali heshiis ah, dunidana heshiis la ah. pic.twitter.com/RPxTO6TC7a — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (@HassanSMohamud) May 9, 2022

