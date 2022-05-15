Milestone to end communal violence as Afar, Somali special forces removed from conflict areas

Somali and Afar regional special forces will no longer be in the parts of the two regions where there was recurring violence

Somali region president, Mustafa Mohammed, (left) and Afar region president , Awol Arba (ight) .

In what seems to be a show of determination to end recurring ethnic based violence, Afar and Somali regional states of Ethiopia have reportedly reached an agreement to remove their special forces in the areas where there has been recurring violence in their boundary areas.

Federal Security Forces are to be deployed in the areas.

Gedamaytu, Andufo, and Gerbeisie kebeles in the areas between the two regions have seen several clashes that led to the death and displacement of civilians.

According to a report by DW Amharic, the two regions have agreed to resolve the recurring violence in a durable manner. The replacement of regional forces with Federal forces is part of the arrangement for achieving that goal.

Ibrahim Osman, Deputy head of the Somali regional state, confirmed to DW Amharic service that special forces from the two regions will be removed from the area.

Awol Arba, president of the regional state, was in Jijiga this week where he met with Mustafa Mohammed, president of the Somali regional state.

Binalf Andualem, Minister for Peace, was part of the conversation during the meeting between the two regional states’ leaders.

A series of community discussions and meetings are to happen as part of the effort to restore durable peace in the areas that were affected by the conflict.

Another key development from the conversation is that both regions are to support the return of displaced people.

Following the agreement, Afar regional state donated 10 million Ethiopian birr to the Somali region of Ethiopia to help ease the impacts of the drought in the region.

