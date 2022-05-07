Sunday, May 8, 2022
Latest
Updated:

Fisseha Desta : Ethiopia’s former president dies at 81  

Fisseha Desta _ Ethiopia
The cover of Colonel Fisseha Desta’s book – “The revolution and my memories.”

borkena

Fisseha Desta, Ethiopia’s vice president during Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s administration, died in the capital Addis Ababa at the age of 81. Fisseha was born in Adwa, Tigray region of Ethiopia in 1941. 

The family announced that he was suffering from heart disease, and was following medication in the country and abroad. 

He was in prison for twenty years along with other senior former government officials who served in the same administration. After his release from prison, he published “The revolution and My memories, ” which chronicles the struggles during and after the 1974 Ethiopian revolution.   

He is survived by his wife and his son. 

He will be laid to rest on Sunday at Menbere Tsebaot Kidist Selassie Church in Addis Ababa. 

